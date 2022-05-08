Family of eight displaced following fire in Garry Park neighborhood

SPOKANE, Wash. — A family of eight was displaced following an early morning fire in the Garry Park neighborhood.
According to a press release from the Spokane Fire Department (SFD), the fire occurred around 1:30 a.m. on May 8.
The first arriving units found a single-story home with heavy fire showing from the front door and living room window along with reports of several people potentially still inside.
Firefighters made an aggressive interior attack on the fire, with crews simultaneously performing ventilation operations and locating victims under serious smoke conditions.
The fire was quickly brought under control and contained to the original residence. One person received a minor injury and was treated by paramedics before being taken to a local hospital. No other injuries from civilians or fire personnel were reported.
The displaced family are currently staying with relatives in the area. The cause of the fire is under active investigation, according to officials.
Lead Video and Image Credit: Ashira Powell