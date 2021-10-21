Driver able to walk away after car goes off road in Snake River Canyon

Several Magic Valley agencies responded after the car dropped 75-100 feet, the Twin Falls Co. Sheriff's Office said.

TWIN FALLS COUNTY, Idaho — A driver who went off an embankment Wednesday while heading up the Murtaugh Grade east of Twin Falls walked away with minimal injury, the Twin Falls County Sheriff said.

The car fell about 75 to 100 feet down the Snake River Canyon, according to the sheriff's office.

Several agencies responded, including Twin Falls Sheriff's Search and Rescue, Rock Creek Fire, Rock Creek Quick Response Unit, Air St. Luke's, and Magic Valley Paramedics.

The Murtaugh Grade is just northeast of the town of Murtaugh, and is part of a road that descends into the Snake River Canyon, crosses the river into Jerome County, and meets up with Interstate 84 near Hazelton.

The Twin Falls Co. Sheriff's Office continues to investigate.

