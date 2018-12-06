BOISE -- A dog that was thrown from the pickup it was riding in during a rollover crash has been found.

Huck, a 3-year-old yellow lab, had been missing since the wreck happened Friday.

According to Idaho State Police, 53-year-old Christian King of Meridian, was driving west near the Gowen Road exit when he sideswiped a semi and lost control, veering off the road and rolling. Although King was wearing a seatbelt, he was badly hurt in the crash.

Huck disappeared after the wreck, sparking a search and pleas for his return.

Tracy King, the wife of the injured man, told KTVB Tuesday morning that the missing pet had been found, turning up on a woman's doorstep in the Columbia Village subdivision.

The woman used the number on Huck's collar to get in touch with the family.

Tracy said Huck had injuries on his leg and face, but otherwise seems to be in good condition. He will be taken to the veterinarian to get checked out.

Christian King remains hospitalized, but has been moved out of the Intensive Care Unit at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.



