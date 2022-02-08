Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood heading to Boise

Tickets are on sale now for Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Live, on March 16 at the Morrison Center.

BOISE, Idaho — Daniel Tiger and all his friends are heading to the Morrison Center in Boise on March 16 at 6:30 p.m., for Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Live.

The family-friendly theatrical event will feature Daniel Tiger and all his family and friends from the Neighborhood of Make-Believe, sharing their stories of friendship, helping others, and celebrating new experiences.

O the Owl, Miss Elaina, Katerina Kittycat, and Prince Wednesday are just a few of the familiar friends audience members can expect to see.

Tickets are on sale now, with prices starting at $29.75 (plus service fees). A limited number of VIP tickets are also available and will include a post-show photo with Daniel Tiger.

The live show will debut several new songs along with the fan favorites from the series. The production is filled with music, dancing, and whimsical surprises that will entertain the whole family.

Safety protocols will be in place at the Morrison Center, with all attendees over the age of two required to wear face-coverings, regardless of vaccination status. A flexible refund policy will be in place to give unwell patrons the option to stay home, according to Mills Entertainment.

The television series, produced by Fred Roger's Productions, follows the adventures of 4-year-old Daniel as he navigates the world around him through music, imagination, and creativity, and learns key social skills necessary for school and life.

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Live tour has been entertaining audiences since the production's launch in 2016. The show has earned a collective $13 million in ticket sales and has continued playing to sold-out crowds across the nation, with more than 200 shows across 120 cities between the United States and Canada.

The animated series has earned a number of prestigious awards, including the 2019 Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Preschool Children's Animated Series, the 2019 Parents' Choice Gold Award for Television, and the 2018 Common Sense Media Seal of Approval.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Daniel Tiger website.

