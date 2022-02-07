Bill to boost Idaho grocery sales tax credit advances

The bill boosts the annual maximum credit from $100 to $120 for people under 65 and from $120 to $140 for people 65 and overl.

BOISE, Idaho — A proposal to increase by $20 the amount Idaho residents can recover on taxes paid on food through the grocery sales tax credit is headed to the full House for consideration.

A committee voted Monday to approve the bill that boosts the annual maximum credit from $100 to $120 for people under 65 and from $120 to $140 for people 65 and over.

Republican Sen. Steve Vick says the increase is meant to reflect the amount that the tax costs a typical person.

If passed, the bill would cut about $32 million from state revenues. That would be by using a fund that collects online purchase sales taxes.

Watch more Idaho politics: