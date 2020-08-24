Cyclist found near Eagle bike trail dies

The man was found lying on the ground about 300 feet up a trail in the Eagle Bike Sports Complex Sunday afternoon.

EAGLE, Idaho — The Ada County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a cyclist was found unresponsive on a bike trail in the Eagle Bike Sports Complex Sunday afternoon.

According to a spokesman for the sheriff's office, dispatchers got a call at 4:37 p.m. from another cyclist who spotted a man on the ground on the "Stormin Mormon" bike trail.

Eagle Police, Fire, and Ada County Paramedics responded and moved the man off the trail into an ambulance. He was taken to a local hospital where he was declared dead.

Authorities say the man was found about 300 feet up the trail. He was wearing a helmet. There were some injuries that indicated he fell from the bike.

There were no obvious signs of foul play.