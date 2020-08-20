Chad Daybell expected to enter plea at Friday arraignment

Daybell was arrested after the bodies of two missing children were found buried on his property earlier this summer.

REXBURG, Idaho — The Idaho man charged after the bodies of two missing children were found buried on his property is expected to enter a plea at his Thursday morning arraignment.

Chad Daybell faces two felony counts of concealment of evidence and two felony counts of conspiracy to conceal evidence in the case. Daybell is not charged with killing 7-year-old JJ Vallow or 16-year-old Tylee Ryan.

Lori Vallow, the children's mother who married Daybell after JJ and Tylee disappeared, is also charged with with conspiracy to destroy, alter or conceal evidence. Authorities say the children were victims of homicide, but have not released how they died. JJ's body was found bound and wrapped in duct tape and plastic, police say, while Tylee had been dismembered and burned.

Daybell's arraignment in district court is set to begin at 9 a.m. Aug. 21. The hearing will be streamed live in this story.

At the arraignment, he can enter a plea of guilty or not guilty, or elect to "stand silent" in response to the charges, at which point the judge would enter a not-guilty plea on his behalf. The case was moved up to district court earlier this month following a preliminary hearing that included testimony from detectives, FBI agents and friends of the accused couple.

Lori Vallow is set to appear in court for an arraignment and enter her plea on Sept. 10.

Prosecutors have filed requests for discovery with the defense attorneys for both Vallow and Daybell, seeking the list witnesses and evidence the lawyers plan on introducing at trial, including any documents, photos, audio recordings and other material.

In addition, the prosecution has invoked a two-week deadline for both Daybell's attorney and Vallow's attorney to disclose "whether or not Defendant intends to raise any issue of mental condition of the Defendant and to call expert Witnesses concerning such issue at either the trial or any other hearing, including but not limited to hearings on bond reduction motions, motions to suppress, motions to dismiss, or motions in limine, in the above-entitled case."

The district court arraignment will be streamed live beginning at 9 a.m. Friday.