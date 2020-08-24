Man charged with murder after missing Priest River woman's body found in remote area

Eveline Pederson, 66, was reported missing by her longtime partner on Wednesday, Aug. 19. Her body was found in a remote area several days later.

PRIEST RIVER, Idaho — A man is facing several charges, including second-degree murder, after a missing woman's body was found in a remote area of Priest River on Friday.

The Bonner County Sheriff's Office said in a press release that Eveline Ursula Pederson, 66, of Priest River was reported missing by her longtime partner, Joseph Clark, on Wednesday, Aug. 19.

Clark told authorities he last saw Pederson at their home on Monday, Aug. 17, before she left the property to clean cabins in the Priest Lake area, the sheriff's office said.

Detectives began searching for Pederson in a remote area of Priest River on Friday, Aug. 21. With the help of a Bonner County Sheriff’s Volunteer Search and Rescue cadaver dog, Pederson’s body was found, according to the sheriff's office.

An investigation led to the arrest of 67-year-old Bradley Michael Leader of Priest River. He was booked into the Bonner County Jail and charged with second-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping, and aggravated assault.

Leader was living on the property with Pederson and Clark at the time of the murder, the sheriff's office said.