Crews battling wind-driven wildfire east of Burley

The fire burning between I-84 and I-86 is being pushed by strong winds from a passing thunderstorm, officials said.

BURLEY, Idaho — Crews are trying to get a handle on a fast-moving wildfire that sparked east of Burley Thursday afternoon.

According to the Bureau of Land Management, the Interchange Fire was reported at 5:40 p.m. about 15 miles east of Burley between Interstates 84 and 86.

BLM Idaho Fire said in a Twitter post that the fire is being pushed by high winds from a passing thunderstorm.

A Red Flag Warning is currently in effect throughout the region due to thunderstorms and hot, dry conditions.

The BLM urged people to use extreme caution in the area.

No cause or size estimates for the fire have been released as of Thursday evening.

Six engines and aircraft have been called in to assist.