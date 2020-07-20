Wildfire burning near Pocatello threatens homes, livestock

Crews are working to get an upper hand on the fire. They expect to have it contained by Monday evening.

POCATELLO, Idaho — A wildfire burning near Pocatello has charred more than 1,400 acres since it ignited Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say the fire broke out around 3 p.m. on Chinese Peak Mountain.

Crews from numerous agencies including the Pocatello Fire Department, the Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service, Chubbuck Fire Department, Inkom Fire and North Bannock Fire are assisting in the firefighting effort.

Some homes and livestock in the area have been evacuated as a precaution. No roads have been closed.

