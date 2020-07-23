Fire burning in Idaho wilderness blackens 2,000 acres

The Bureau of Land Management says the Antelope Fire is burning in grass and brush about 16 miles southwest of Grand View.

BOISE, Idaho — A wildfire in Owyhee County has grown to at least 2,000 acres.



The Antelope Fire is burning in grass and brush about 16 miles southwest of Grand View in the Little Jacks Creek Wilderness Area.



The Bureau of Land Management says lightning started the fire Wednesday morning.



It is not threatening any structures, but a trailhead south of the fire on Mud Flat Road is closed for the duration of the firefighting operation.



The BLM estimates that crews will have the fire fully contained by 11 o'clock Thursday morning, and controlled at 8 o'clock Friday night.

