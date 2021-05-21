'Click it or Ticket' enforcement campaign starting in Idaho

"Unfortunately fatalities can occur anytime, anyplace, at any speed. No one thinks it could happen to them, until it does."

BOISE, Idaho — A statewide initiative aimed at getting Idaho drivers to buckle up in their cars is beginning this weekend.

Idaho State Police says their troopers will be participating in the 'Click it or Ticket' campaign with the goal of saving lives as summer travel ramps up.

"Seatbelts save lives. That's something we see every day," said Trooper Tauna Davis of ISP District 2 in Lewiston. "Unfortunately fatalities can occur anytime, anyplace, at any speed. No one thinks it could happen to them, until it does."

A majority of Idaho motorists who die in traffic accidents were not wearing seatbelts when they crashed, ISP says. Idaho law requires everyone who is a driver or passenger to be buckled in, or risk a citation.

Drivers can also be held responsible if anyone in their car under the age of 18 is not wearing a seatbelt.

"I've witnessed, firsthand, the damage and tragedy caused by not wearing a seat belt," Davis warned. "Seatbelts secure drivers in their seats, ensuring they have total control of their vehicle. With more drivers on the roads as the weather gets warmer, we want you to help us keep your family whole. Buckle up and drive well Idaho."

Fifty-eight other agencies across the state will also be participating in the campaign. Troopers say they want Idahoans to be educated about the risks of hitting the road without a seatbelt before their next drive.

"We'd like to see every motorist buckled up for every trip," said Trooper Scott Bolen from ISP District 4 in Jerome. "But often what we see are injuries that change lives and devastate families that just may have been prevented by taking a second to snap a seat belt. That's why the law is in place and that's why we enforce and educate people about seat belts. It's about keeping Idaho families whole."

