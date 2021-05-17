Idaho woman injured in I-15 rollover

Police say the crash happened after the driver of a Jeep swerved to avoid a semi changing lanes in front of her.

POCATELLO, Idaho — One person was taken to the hospital following a rollover wreck on Interstate 15 Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened north of Pocatello at 3:06 p.m.

According to Idaho State Police, 23-year-old Audra Faulkner of Blackfoot was headed south in a Jeep Renegade when she swerved to avoid a semi truck changing lanes in front of her.

Faulkner's Jeep struck the back of a southbound Toyota Highlander and she lost control, rolling the vehicle.

Faulkner was taken by ambulance to Bingham Memorial Hospital in Blackfoot. No one else involved was injured.