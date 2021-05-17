x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

Local News

Idaho woman injured in I-15 rollover

Police say the crash happened after the driver of a Jeep swerved to avoid a semi changing lanes in front of her.
Credit: KTVB
Idaho State Police car

POCATELLO, Idaho — One person was taken to the hospital following a rollover wreck on Interstate 15 Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened north of Pocatello at 3:06 p.m.

According to Idaho State Police, 23-year-old Audra Faulkner of Blackfoot was headed south in a Jeep Renegade when she swerved to avoid a semi truck changing lanes in front of her. 

Faulkner's Jeep struck the back of a southbound Toyota Highlander and she lost control, rolling the vehicle.

Faulkner was taken by ambulance to Bingham Memorial Hospital in Blackfoot. No one else involved was injured.

The crash blocked the right lane for two hours. The collision remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.

Related Articles