2 found dead inside RV in Boise County

BOISE COUNTY, Idaho — The Boise County Sheriff's Office and Idaho State Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a recreational vehicle southwest of Idaho City.

Chief Deputy Steve Dorau told KTVB the discovery was made Saturday on Gold Fork Ridge Road in the Clear Creek area.

Deputies went out to the RV at 12:20 p.m. after being asked to perform a welfare check at that location. Both bodies were found inside the vehicle.

Dorau said neither person has been positively identified. He declined to say whether they were men or women, or release how they died, citing the ongoing investigation.

The sheriff's office is not looking for any suspects in connection to the deaths, Dorau said, and detectives do not believe there is any threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.

