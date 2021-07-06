Police investigating possible gang-related shooting in Ontario

Ontario Police Chief Steven Romero says a man was found dead in a vehicle on Sunday afternoon at the Franz Bakery Outlet.

ONTARIO, Ore. — Ontario police are investigating what appears to be a homicide after a Nyssa man was found dead in vehicle Sunday afternoon.

Police Chief Steven Romero says no arrests have been made but investigators believe this may be gang related.

The victim has been identified as Jerry Gomez. He was found dead at the Franz Bakery Outlet parking lot around 4:30 p.m. on July 4th. Gomez is 36 years old.

Romero says they have not officially released a cause of death, but the victim's body did show signs of trauma. We asked if he had been shot. This was the response we got.

"Not at this time. Will need to get coroner confirmation," Romero said. "We suspect it is gang related so we have limited witness cooperation at this time."

The coroner's examination is pending within 48 hours.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Malheur County Dispatch at 541-473-5125.

Oregon State Police and the Malheur County Sheriff's Office are assisting the Ontario Police Department in their investigation.

