City of Nampa seeking volunteers to help 'Rake-Up' yards

The annual event helps clean leaves from senior citizens' and disabled residents' yards.

BOISE, Idaho — When fall comes to the Treasure Valley, the area begins to change into colors to beautiful shades of reds, oranges, yellows and browns. But, when the leaves drop and pile up, it poses a problem for Nampa senior citizens and disabled residents who cannot rake the leaves on their property. To help those residents, the City of Nampa created the annual Rake-up event.

The City of Nampa is seeking applications for both Nampa residents and volunteers to help with the 2023 Rake-Up event held on Saturday, Nov. 11.

The event will begin with a kickoff party for volunteers around 8:00-9:30 a.m. at the parking lot in front of the old train depot in downtown Nampa. Flying M, Lactalis, and the City of Nampa will provide hot drinks and breakfast.

Organizers will provide volunteers rakes as needed and environmentally friendly paper leaf bags. Volunteers are expected to finish raking around 11:30 a.m., and filled leaf bags will be picked up by the resident's regular trash day by Republic Services for recycling.

The Boy Scouts of America will host a food drive during the Rake-Up kickoff event because their Scouting for Food Drive also happens on the same day.

For more information about the event, visit the City of Nampa's website.

The City of Nampa provided the qualifications listed below:

To apply to have your yard raked (Deadline November 3, 2023)

Be at least 60 years old, or

Disabled (no age qualifications, but all other criteria apply)

Unable to rake up your property

Reside within Nampa city limits

Form a Volunteer Team (Deadline November 3, 2023)

Teams should have at least five participants

Each team needs a leader (contact person); no experience is required to be a leader. Leaders will be provided the information needed to plan and share with the team.

