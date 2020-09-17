CenturyLink Arena, home of Idaho Steelheads, renamed to 'Idaho Central Arena'

"This partnership shows that the Idaho Steelheads and Idaho Central Credit Union are committed to the Treasure Valley and downtown Boise for many years to come."

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Central Credit Union (ICCU) and Block 22 Management announced Wednesday that the home of the Idaho Steelheads CenturyLink Arena in Downtown Boise will now be named "Idaho Central Arena".

"We are excited for our new partnership with Idaho Central Credit Union and look forward to our relationship as they are a great community supporter," Idaho Steelheads president and Idaho Central Arena general manager Eric Trapp said. "This partnership shows that the Idaho Steelheads and Idaho Central Credit Union are committed to the Treasure Valley and downtown Boise for many years to come."

Along with a new name, the facility will also be receiving several new physical upgrades in the coming months. More details will be released later.

"This sponsorship is a way for us to be present and engaged in Downtown Boise," ICCU CEO Kent Oram said. "We have many members in the Treasure Valley and we love supporting this community."

Trapp said Block 22 and the Steelheads would like to thank CenturyLink for their support over the years.

