Section of 8th Street in downtown Boise closed to vehicles

The closure will allow restaurants to use the street to seat more customers while adhering to social distancing protocols.

BOISE, Idaho — 8th Street in downtown Boise between Main and Bannock streets is now closed to vehicle traffic.

This is so restaurants on the block can use the street to seat more customers while adhering to social distancing protocols.

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean and the city agreed to the move back in May.

The closure began Monday morning, but the city did not indicate how long the closure would last.

Meanwhile, the delivery zone along this corridor will be relocated to Idaho Street between Capitol Boulevard and 9th Street. Delivery times are Monday – Friday, 6 a.m. - 10 a.m.





