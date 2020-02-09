Central District Health board to discuss petition to reopen some Boise bars

The petition asks CDH for permission to reopen 12 listed bars with specific coronavirus prevention measures in place.

BOISE, Idaho — The Central District Health board will discuss a petition from a group of Boise bars owners at a special meeting Thursday afternoon.

The petition recently submitted to CDH by a group of 10 bar owners asks the health district for permission to reopen 12 listed bars on the condition that the bars put into place specific coronavirus prevention measures.

Those measures include safety measures for employees, sanitation of facilities, safety measures for customers, and bar owner protocols for monitoring, tracking and reporting any positive or likely COVID-19 cases to CDH.

All bars and nightclubs in Ada County were forced to close on June 24 after a spike in COVID-19 cases, including a cluster of cases linked to several downtown Boise bars, prompted CDH to roll the county back to Stage 3 of the reopening plan.

The bar owners petitioning to reopen are being represented by former Idaho Attorney General David Leroy. The petition can be viewed here.

If the petition is approved, the following Boise bars would be allowed to reopen:

Tom Grainey's, 109 South Sixth Street

Silly Birch, 507 Main Street, Boise

Whiskey Bar, 509 Main Street

The Fireside Inn, 1610 North 31st Street

Atlas, 108 South 1lth Street

The Torch Lounge, 1826 Main Street

The Torch 2, 610 South Vista

Jim's Alibi, 2710 South Broadway

End Zone, 1010 South Broadway Ave

Mulligans/Olympic Bar, 1009 West Main Street

The Cactus Bar, 517 West Main Street

8th Street Entertainment, 800 West ldaho Street

The special board meeting is set to get underway at 5:15 p.m. on Thursday. KTVB will carry a live stream of the meeting in this story and on our YouTube page.

