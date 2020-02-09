Central District Health board to discuss petition to reopen some Boise bars

BOISE, Idaho — The Central District Health board will discuss a petition from a group of Boise bars owners at a special meeting Thursday afternoon.
The petition recently submitted to CDH by a group of 10 bar owners asks the health district for permission to reopen 12 listed bars on the condition that the bars put into place specific coronavirus prevention measures.
Those measures include safety measures for employees, sanitation of facilities, safety measures for customers, and bar owner protocols for monitoring, tracking and reporting any positive or likely COVID-19 cases to CDH.
All bars and nightclubs in Ada County were forced to close on June 24 after a spike in COVID-19 cases, including a cluster of cases linked to several downtown Boise bars, prompted CDH to roll the county back to Stage 3 of the reopening plan.
RELATED: 'It's devastating': Boise bar owners react to second shutdown as Ada County moves back to Stage 3
The bar owners petitioning to reopen are being represented by former Idaho Attorney General David Leroy. The petition can be viewed here.
If the petition is approved, the following Boise bars would be allowed to reopen:
- Tom Grainey's, 109 South Sixth Street
- Silly Birch, 507 Main Street, Boise
- Whiskey Bar, 509 Main Street
- The Fireside Inn, 1610 North 31st Street
- Atlas, 108 South 1lth Street
- The Torch Lounge, 1826 Main Street
- The Torch 2, 610 South Vista
- Jim's Alibi, 2710 South Broadway
- End Zone, 1010 South Broadway Ave
- Mulligans/Olympic Bar, 1009 West Main Street
- The Cactus Bar, 517 West Main Street
- 8th Street Entertainment, 800 West ldaho Street
The special board meeting is set to get underway at 5:15 p.m. on Thursday. KTVB will carry a live stream of the meeting in this story and on our YouTube page.
Facts not fear: More on coronavirus
See our latest updates in our YouTube playlist: