Truck hits SUV, flips multiple times on I-84 near Minidoka County

Eastbound traffic was partially blocked for three hours to allow emergency responders to assist those involved.

BOISE, Idaho — A crash on I-84 involving a stationary vehicle resulted in a car flipping multiple times and causing traffic delays on eastbound I-84 in Minidoka County, according to Idaho State Police. The crash happened Monday, Oct. 2, at 1:47 a.m.

Police said the 28-year-old man from Portland, Oregon, was driving a 2005 Chevy Silverado when he drove into the right shoulder. The driver then rear-ended a stationary 2015 Sante Fe with three people inside. The Silverado flipped multiple times before halting on South Frontage Road.

The driver of the Silverado was taken by ambulance and then by helicopter to a hospital. The three people in the Sante Fe were not taken to the hospital, said police.

Eastbound I-84 was partially blocked for roughly three hours, allowing the first responders to assist those involved, according to police.

The condition of the Silverado driver is unknown.

Idaho State Police are still investigating the investigation.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.