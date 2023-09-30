x
Arizona man dies in crash near Clear Creek Lodge

A woman passenger, also from Arizona, survived and was taken to the hospital.
BOISE COUNTY, Idaho — A 54-year-old man from Mesa, Arizona has died in a crash on Deadman Gulch near Clear Creek Lodge in Boise County. According to Idaho State Police (ISP) the crash happened Saturday, Sept. 30 around 12:49 a.m.

Police said the man and his passenger a 49-year-old woman, also from Mesa, were driving a Can-Am UTV Side-by-Side when they lost control turning a sharp corner and drove 20 feet down a ravine. The man died at the crash site. The woman was taken by air ambulance to the hospital. No word on her condition.

ISP is investigating the crash.


