The Idaho AG's office began an investigation into childcare grants, so IDHW is suing

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (IDHW) is suing the Idaho Attorney General's Office over the AG's investigative demands into childcare grant funding.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday in Ada County, asks the court to set aside the investigative demands from the office. The suit was first reported by Boise State Public Radio.

Attorney General Raúl Labrador launched the investigation to see if the childcare grants from the IDHW Community Partner Grant program, which was created through the federal American Rescue Plan Act, were being distributed correctly. The grants were to help with learning loss from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our [civil investigative demands] were issued to obtain facts about what happened and to determine whether state law was followed," The AG's office wrote KTVB in an email two weeks prior. "Our goal here is to provide full transparency to the people of Idaho.”

The AG's office served Civil Investigative Demands (CID) to IDHW over the matter, demanding IDHW turn over all documents and information about the Community Partner Grant program.

But, Labrador's office had already told IDHW they didn't violate federal guidelines. In a redacted legal memorandum from November included in the lawsuit from the AG's office, the office wrote, "In brief, Self-Reliance’s processing of community grants raises no concerns of statutory violations."

IDHW says that due to this, Labrador had no probable cause to even issue any CIDs at all. IDHW also holds steadfast in the documents that they did not misuse or misappropriate any of the grant money.

Even so, the AG's office is required to represent state agencies in court by state law, and that develops a conflict of interest, the lawsuit said.

IDHW claims because of this, Labrador has no authority to push CIDs on his own clients.

This isn't the first lawsuit in relation to the CIDs, however -- just last week, 35 different organizations who received the childcare grants filed a lawsuit against the AG's office over the demands Labrador issued from them.

"We applied for a grant through the state to support our students. We received the grant and were told we had complied with all the requirements. We've never experienced anything like this. The Attorney General's actions have caused a huge distraction for our staff and an undue burden for people who are trying to deliver education to the students of Marsing," said Norm Stewart, superintendent of Marsing Schools, in a press release.

The Idaho Attorney General had not yet responded to a request for comment on the IDHW lawsuit at the time of publication.

