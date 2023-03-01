Attorney General Labrador joins Amicus Brief over same-sex wedding photographer in Kentucky

Labrador joined 21 other states that have signed the brief.

IDAHO, USA — Attorney General Raul Labrador has joined 21 other states in signing an Amicus Brief over a legal case in Kentucky where a photographer does not want to take pictures at same-sex weddings and is suing the state.

The photographer, Chelsey Nelson, claims that making her photograph a same-sex wedding goes against her religious beliefs and “invades her First Amendment rights.” The Department of Justice also issued a statement of interest, "[f]orcing Ms. Nelson to create expression for and to participate in a ceremony that violates her sincerely held religious beliefs invades her First Amendment rights."

According to NBC, Nelson has not been forced to take pictures of any same-sex weddings.

In a press release, Labrador states that he is proud to join the brief on behalf of Idaho.

"Religious freedom is an inherent American value and the cornerstone of a healthy society. I will not allow this fundamental right to be eroded. I will take every opportunity to defend religious liberty and freedom speech against any attack," Attorney General Labrador said.

Attorney Generals from Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia have also signed the brief.

