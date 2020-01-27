×
Legislation would limit rerunning failed Idaho bond votes

Backers say taxing districts should only get one shot a year at asking voters to approve bonds.
BOISE, Idaho — Bond elections that fail won't be allowed before voters again for a minimum of 11 months under proposed legislation that's heading to the full House. 

The House State Affairs Committee voted 12-3 Monday to OK the measure brought forward by Republican Rep. Heather Scott. 

Backers of the legislation say taxing districts should only get one shot a year at asking voters to approve bonds. 

Those opposed say taxing districts typically communicate with voters to find out why a bond failed and make changes the voters want before trying again. 

The legislation has particular significance for school districts that currently can run bond elections four times a year. 

