Boise, Idaho

Idaho legislation would limit rerunning failed bond votes

The House State Affairs Committee voted to hold a hearing on the bill brought forward by Rep. Heather Scott.
Rep. Heather Scott

Bond elections that fail won't be allowed before voters again for a minimum of 11 months under proposed legislation. 

The House State Affairs Committee on Tuesday voted to hold a hearing on the legislation brought forward by Republican Rep. Heather Scott. 

Taxing districts can currently bring failed bonds back for a vote within months and up to four times a year. 

Scott put forward similar legislation two years ago, but it never got a hearing in the Senate. 

Scott says taxing districts should respect voters who reject bonds by not rerunning the same bond election within a few months.