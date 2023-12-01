'I think it shows our leaders are listening': Teachers react to Idaho pay-raise proposal

During Monday's State of the State address, Gov. Brad Little presented his proposed budget – outlining a $6,300 raise for teachers.

BOISE, Idaho — Investing in our youngest generation means investing in the people teaching them, many teachers have said.

Historically, teachers in Idaho and around the country believe they are underpaid for the work they do. Gov. Brad Little says he's trying to fix that issue during this legislative session.

“When we show teachers we support them, we’re showing families their child’s education is a priority,” Little said during Monday’s State of the State address.

He proposed teacher pay increases averaging $6,300. The average pay for an Idaho teacher is currently $55,000 per year, according to Idaho State Department of Education data.

Additionally, Little's budget recommendation calls for increasing pay for classified staff like paraprofessionals, custodians, bus drivers and cafeteria workers.

Little also wants to raise starting salaries for new teachers to more than $47,000, which would put Idaho into the top 10 nationally for starting salaries. That number is based on 2020-2021 teacher pay in the U.S.

The money for pay increases would come from Idaho’s $1.5 billion budget surplus — $410 million of that money is set aside for education.

Sarah Ziemer teaches English at Endeavor Elementary School in Nampa. She said nobody got into teaching because of the money.

“It’s a calling,” she said. “When you find out you are literally shaping the lives of kids, there’s nothing like it.”

But, she said, sometimes it feels like teachers are not paid their worth. Low wages can also discourage people from entering or staying in the profession.

Ziemer said a pay increase would help teachers in Idaho stay put, which also benefits the students.

“We know that the longevity of a teacher’s career, even in a single school, has a great impact on students,” she said.

Todd Simis, a government teacher at Capital High School, agreed that competitive pay goes a long way.

“I think we lose good teachers, sometimes potentially great teachers, to states around us or to other professions,” he said. “That happens all the time.”

Simis said the proposed raises help educators feel heard.

“From a statewide perspective, I think it shows that our leaders are listening, and they understand it’s been a tough job the past few years,” he said.

Nothing is set in stone right now. The legislature still has to pass a budget, meaning any proposed amounts could change.

Simis said he hopes lawmakers follow through with their plans to invest in education.

“Teaching is a profession of love,” he said. “I think most teachers really love their job, but sometimes it comes down to dollars and cents, too.”

