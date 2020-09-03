x
Skip Navigation

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

capitol-watch

Idaho Senate committee advances affirmative action ban

The bill was sent to the full Senate where it is expected to be amended.
Credit: Joey Prechtl
A picture of the Idaho State Senate.

BOISE, Idaho — A Senate panel has approved a measure banning affirmative action for state agencies, state contracting and public education. 

The Senate State Affairs Committee on Monday sent the bill to the full Senate where it is expected to be amended due to concerns the state could lose federal funding if it becomes law as currently written. 

The amendments haven't been made public. 

The measure adds a new section to laws guiding the Commission on Human Rights that opponents say negates another section prohibiting discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex or age. 

Backers say the legislation removes unfair hiring practices that prevent the best person from getting the job.

RELATED: Anti-affirmative action bill passes Idaho House

RELATED: Ada County adopts non-discrimination ordinance: 'A clear message of inclusivity and tolerance'

RELATED: Lawmakers advance bill to ban affirmative action in Idaho

RELATED: Idaho seeks to ban transgender women, girls from competition