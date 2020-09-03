Idaho seeks to ban transgender women, girls from competition

Opponents have warned that the legislation is unconstitutional and discriminates against a marginalized community.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho is moving closer to banning transgender girls and women from competing on girls' and women's sports teams sponsored by public schools, colleges and universities.

A Senate committee on Monday approved the legislation and sent it to the Republican-dominated Senate for consideration.

Girls' and women's team would not be open to students who are born male, even if they identify as females.

Opponents have warned that the legislation is unconstitutional and discriminates against a marginalized community. Backers say the law is needed because athletes who are born male have physical advantages over females.