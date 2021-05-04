Idaho lawmakers want say in spending future US relief money

A House committee voted Tuesday to introduce a measure preventing Republican Gov. Brad Little from spending federal rescue money without lawmakers' involvement.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho lawmakers concerned they could be left out again in spending what could be a billion dollars in federal coronavirus rescue money have introduced legislation to prevent that from happening.

A House committee voted Tuesday to introduce a measure preventing Republican Gov. Brad Little from spending federal rescue money without lawmakers' involvement. That's what he did last year when the Legislature wasn't in session.

Lawmakers say they should have helped decide how to spend the $1.25 billion Idaho received in rescue money.