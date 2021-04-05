Idaho lawmakers pass major legislation, appear to be winding down session

In recent days, Idaho lawmakers have worked to pass budgets, property tax legislation, and executive power bills.

BOISE, Idaho — There was a whole collection of legislation passed Tuesday at the Idaho Statehouse, but depending on who you ask it was either good progress or a rushed effort. Some lawmakers say they have concerns with the sudden fast pace, while others say the efforts marks major accomplishments working to meet goals that have been set all session long.

Lawmakers are, again, expected to work into the evening. Monday night they worked through legislation past 8 p.m., Tuesday is assumed to be similar.

A growing number of bills cleared the Idaho House in recent days after being criticized for having a slow pace. House Republicans are seeing recent days as a success with major topics finally passed onto the Senate. House Speaker Scott Bedke outlined four big areas of success Republicans have long worked to accomplish this session.

"Significant income tax relief, complete with a refund check. A transportation package to address the growing pains in our road systems in the state, as well as property tax relief and tidying up the things that we learned last summer with regard to the emergency declaration," Bedke said.

There is concern, namely from Idaho Democrats, with the property tax legislation that passed the Idaho House Tuesday morning. The bill went from initial introduction in committee to passing the House in about 24 hours. A major note from it, it does raise the homeowner's exemption to $125,000, but critics say it fails to go far enough to provide needed relief. Some lawmakers say that they think the Legislature can do better than the complicated 26 page bill.

Some also believe lawmakers passed a bill not everyone even understood with little time to review it personally or with major players in their home district. Democrat Steve Berch expressed concerns during the House debate.

"No one knew everything that they were voting on. And, absolutely no one had a full grasp of what the consequences, particularly the financial consequences of that bill will be on cities, counties and homeowners and businesses for that," Berch said.

The word Tuesday afternoon at the Statehouse is that lawmakers will work into the evening and aim to finish up some items Wednesday. They would then recess till Monday to give them time to react to any vetoes from Gov. Brad Little, who has five days to decide on a bill. If things go smoothly, lawmakers could essentially finish up for the session as early as Monday.

The focus is on finishing, but lawmakers on both sides of the aisle recognize this has been a unique and challenging session.

"Well, this has been a difficult session," Bedke said. "Obviously, we've had some, some issues. We've expelled a member and have done those things. In the aftermath of the pandemic, so there's been complications this year but I think by and large we fulfilled our responses, responsibilities, and then they made a pretty good way.”

Berch says he can’t speak for Idaho Democrats or Republicans, but on behalf of critical thinkers at the Statehouse, he says the 2021 session has been full of frustration.

"This is a Legislature that is so disconnected from the people they represent," Berch said. "That is so ensconced in its own power, that it is, it is it, this is what we wind up with is bills that actually don't serve the best interests of the voters, but do serve the best political interests of the people who control them manipulate the legislative calendar.”