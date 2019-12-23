BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced Monday that he has appointed Lauren Necochea of Boise to fill the Idaho House for legislative District 19,

The seat was vacated by Rep. Mat Erpelding vacated earlier this month.

Necochea concurrently directs the Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy and Idaho Voices for Children.

RELATED: 3 selected as possible replacements for Idaho House lawmaker

Her term started Friday, Dec. 20 and continues until the next general election in 2020.

“I want to thank Representative Erpelding for his service to his constituents, and I wish him well into the future,” Little said in a prepared statement. “I greatly appreciate Lauren’s willingness to step up and serve the people of Idaho and District 19.”

Necochea was the top choice of the Democratic Legislative Committee to fill the House seat. The other nominees were Chris Mathias, a U.S. Coast Guard veteran, and Charlene Taylor, a senior researcher with the National Council on Crime and Delinquency.

RELATED: 'The single greatest professional position I've ever held in my life': Idaho House Minority leader Mat Erpelding resigns