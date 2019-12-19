BOISE, Idaho — Democrats have submitted three possible replacements to fill a vacancy in the Idaho House.

The Democratic Legislative Committee for District 19 sent the names Wednesday to Republican Gov. Brad Little.

Lauren Necochea directs the Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy and Idaho Voices for Children.

Chris Mathias is a U.S. Coast Guard veteran who works for the University of California, Santa Cruz, where he helps build and maintain the Idaho standards achievement system.

Charlene Taylor is a senior researcher with the National Council on Crime and Delinquency.

Little will select one to replace Mat Erpelding. He resigned to take a job with the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce.