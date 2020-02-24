x
Bill will expand Idaho concealed-carry law to non-residents

The House State Affairs Committee approved the bill Monday.
Charles Nielsen, 58, and his 11-year-old granddaughter, Bailey Nielsen, testify before a House panel at the Idaho Statehouse on Monday. Feb. 24, 2020 in Boise, Idaho. Visitors to Idaho 18 and older who can legally possess firearms would be allowed to carry a concealed handgun within city limits under legislation that headed to the House on Monday, Feb. 24. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler)

BOISE, Idaho — Visitors to Idaho 18 and older who can legally possess firearms would be allowed to carry a concealed handgun within city limits under legislation heading to the House. 

The House State Affairs Committee on Monday approved the bill brought forward by Republican Rep. Christy Zito. 

Idaho residents 18 and older are allowed to carry a concealed handgun within city limits in Idaho without a permit or training following a new law that went into place last summer. 

The proposal would extend that to any legal resident of the United States or a U.S. armed services member.

