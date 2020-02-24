Boise Rep. Melissa Wintrow to run for District 19 Senate seat

“It is an absolute honor to serve my constituents in Boise, and I am hopeful that they will trust me to continue to fight for their rights in the Senate."

BOISE, Idaho — Representative Melissa Wintrow of Boise announced her intention Monday to run for the open District 19 Idaho Senate seat in November.

The position is currently filled by longtime Boise Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb, who indicated this month that she will not seek re-election at the end of her term this year.

“Senator Buckner-Webb’s absence in the legislature will be felt by legislators, District 19 constituents, and the state of Idaho.” Wintrow said in a statement. “I was honored to serve with her during her time in the Senate. In her absence, Sen. Buckner-Webb has left a legacy of elevating the voices of all Idahoans and ensuring that our most marginalized individuals have a place in the legislature. I am running for the Senate in District 19 in hopes of honoring and continuing Sen. Buckner-Webb’s work and all those who have led before me. During my time in the House, I have prioritized amplifying the voices of all Idahoans, especially those that often go unheard and protecting Idaho’s most vulnerable citizens.”

Wintrow, who is in her third term in the Idaho House, currently serves on the Joint Finance and Appropriations, Transportation and Defense, and Judiciary and Rules. In a press release, she highlighted her work on legislation connected to criminal justice and protecting sexual assault survivors, including Idaho's rape kit legislation.

“I had the opportunity to pass impactful legislation in the House, some that have received national attention and have been modeled in other states. The House Minority Leader, Representative Ilana Rubel, (Rep. Erpelding before her), provided guidance and leadership that empowers the entire Democratic caucus to accomplish their goals. I will deeply miss Rep. Rubel and my other colleagues in the House, but I am ready to take advantage of new opportunities on the other side of the rotunda,” Wintrow said in a statement.