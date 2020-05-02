Idaho lawmaker wants panel to look at boosting air service

Currently no airports in Idaho offer direct commercial flights to any other Idaho city.

BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho lawmaker wants his colleagues to take a closer look at ways to improve air travel across the state.

Currently no airports in Idaho offer direct commercial flights to any other Idaho city. That means travelers heading from one part of Idaho to another must fly out-of-state first or drive for hours sometimes treacherous terrain.

The Lewiston Tribune reports Republican Sen. Dan Johnson from Lewiston is proposing an interim legislative committee to help develop a long-term strategy for intrastate commercial air service.