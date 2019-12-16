BOISE, Idaho — Delta Air Lines announced it will begin nonstop service between Boise and Atlanta, Georgia next summer.

The once daily flight will begin on July 6, 2020.



"Recruiting nonstop service to Atlanta has been a goal of mine since I joined the Boise Airport in 2012," said Boise Airport Director Rebecca Hupp. "I couldn't be happier about this announcement and look forward to working with our partners at Delta to ensure the success of this route. Our community has a strong desire for nonstop air service to the east coast, and I want to thank Delta for filling that gap."

The nonstop flight to Atlanta will be the longest route from Boise to an East Coast destination.

"The Boise Chamber is thrilled to see this east coast route added to BOI's portfolio," said Boise Chamber's President and CEO Bill Connors. "The Chamber and the airport have worked with our friends from Delta for several years on this route. It's great to see Delta recognize Boise's growth and tremendous market potential. This is a game changer for Boise's business community as well as our convention and visitor industry."

The chamber and its sister organizations have pledged to make this new connection successful, as the organizations do with all new air routes.



Here are the departure and arrival times:

City Pair Departure Arrival Frequency

Boise – Atlanta 12:40 p.m. 6:55 p.m. Daily

Atlanta – Boise 9:40 a.m. 12:05 p.m. Daily



"Bringing this route to Boise means that customers are just one stop away from hundreds of destinations around the globe through Delta's largest hub in Atlanta, in addition to the service and connections we already offer to our hubs in Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Salt Lake City and Seattle," said Scott Santoro, Delta's Vice President – Los Angeles and West Sales.



The daily flight will operate on an Airbus A320, which is a 157-seat aircraft, featuring 16 First Class seats and 18 Delta Comfort+ seats.

Tickets are available now at Delta.com.

