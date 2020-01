Bella served as part of the explosives detection K9 unit.

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise K9 is retiring after quite a career.

Bella has served at the Boise Airport as part of the explosives detection K9 unit for eight years -- that's 56 in dog years.

In that time span she's been deployed hundreds of times for cargo sniffs, bomb threats and sweeps of major events like the two times she oversaw presidential visits.

Bella was even deployed to help at the Super Bowl.

No golf clubs or new watch to send this girl off, Bella received a bed as her retirement gift.