Capital City Public Market returns, Nampa Farmers Market celebrating the 80s

Thousands are expected to come to downtown Boise this Saturday when the public market reopens.

The Capital City Public Market returns to downtown Boise on Saturday.

Last year, the popular farmers market operated in Garden City with around 55 vendors that sold meats, drinks, and arts and crafts.

Janil Miles in the president of the board of directors for the Capital City Public Market. She says they are excited to get back to downtown where the tourists are. “It will be a vibrant experience to get out and shop,” she said.

She estimates they will have about 10,000 people come to the market on any given Saturday. That’s about two-thirds the number of people that came out in 2019. The booths will be spaced six feet apart and Miles says there will be plenty of room for people to spread out. They will be following CDC guidelines for COVID-19 and will not be mandating people wear masks.

As for vendors, 68 have signed up to take part. Miles expects that number to grow between 70 to 90, like the old days as the restrictions are lifted.

The Capital City Public Market will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on July 17. It has moved from its old 8th Street location to two blocks away to Idaho and 10th streets.

The change was made because 8th Street is now filled with expanded patio areas for downtown restaurants that were created to help customers social distance during COVID restrictions imposed by the city of Boise.

Miles says there is plenty of downtown parking available for patrons. She recommends using one of the city’s parking garages, which charge just $6 per day on Saturdays. There is also a parking guide on the Capital City Public Market’s Facebook page.

The market is open until October 30th. Afterwards, Miles says they move inside at the Boise Centre on the Grove for their holiday markets during November and December.

NAMPA FARMERS MARKET

The Nampa Farmers Market is having its big Founders Day celebration on Saturday.

The market got its start back in July 1989 with just three vendors. There are 94 vendors signed up to participate on July 17th.

The market is bustling with a community of farmers, crafters, food vendors and bakers selling their wares.

Organizers say there will be a 1980s-themed celebration that includes a costume contest. Dress in 80s garb for a chance to win prizes. There will also be free cupcakes while supplies last.

Music will be provided by Mom & Double Image.

The farmers market is held at Lloyd Square Park in historic downtown Nampa and runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. That’s between Front and 1st Street South and between 13th and 14th Avenue South.

The Nampa Farmers Market runs through October 30th. All of the produce and locally crafted items come from within a 100-mile radius of Nampa.

