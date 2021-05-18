Farmers' Market opens tonight at Indian Creek Plaza in Caldwell

Organizers says the market assists in making goods grown in Canyon County and surrounding rural areas more accessible to the community.

CALDWELL, Idaho — If you are looking for some farm-fresh goods grown locally, then head to Caldwell tonight for the Farm to Fork Farmers' Market.

During 2021, the market runs from 5-8 p.m. every Tuesday starting May 18th until the end of September. It is located on Arthur Street and 7th Avenue as a special extension of Indian Creek Plaza.

The market was developed by Destination Caldwell in 2019 as a part of their community and agricultural initiative, which allows consumers of all ages, incomes and backgrounds to participate in these farm to fork experiences.

The first market will feature vegetables, free range eggs, farm-raised beef, award-winning wine from Hat Ranch Winery and local artisans. There will also be food demonstrations showing customers ways to prepare their farmers market goods.

The Caldwell market also accepts EBT, SNAP and Quest Cards. Destination Caldwell offers a 1:1 match, up to $10, with 'Double Up Food Bucks' which allows those who participate in the EBT and SNAP program to buy free fruits and vegetables, this offer is good for one match per market date per customer.

"Now more than ever, we realize the importance of shopping local. This continues to be our mission here at Destination Caldwell and for our annual Farm to Fork Farmers' Market," said Valerie Armas, Destination Caldwell's Program Coordinator. "We also realized how important it is to connect with your community and understand where your food comes from."

The Farmers Market Coalition states that shopping at farmers markets is a truly unique experience where farmers and shoppers get to know each other, creating a more personal relationship between the producer and consumer. The Coalition also emphasizes that the local produce at farmers markets is harvested at the peak of the season, ensuring a higher nutrition content and fresher taste.

The first market will be held in conjunction with the kick-off of Indian Creek Plaza's summer concert series, Tuesdays on the Creek. Live music by the band Jukebox starts at 6 p.m., and happy hour is from 5-7 p.m.

The Farm to Fork Farmers' Market and Tuesdays on the Creek summer concert series will take place weekly, rain or shine, from 5 to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays starting May 18 through September 28, 2021. Event details and full concert schedule are available at indiancreekplaza.com.

