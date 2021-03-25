Farmers markets in Boise and Nampa to open soon

The Boise and Nampa farmers markets are both opening in April, but they are doing things a little different.

Two local farmers markets are set to open in the next few weeks. It's just another sign that warmer days aren't too far away.



The Boise and Nampa farmers markets are both opening in April, but they are doing things a little different.

Boise will be operating online.

Shoppers can go to their website starting on March 30 to pick out all their local goods from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The first pickup date will be Saturday, April 3.

People can then drive up to 1500 Shoreline Drive with their order confirmation and your order will be delivered right to your vehicle.

"The great thing about April is our farmers have really extended both sides of the seasons, so we'll have fresh carrots, salad turnips, salad mix, spinach, we'll have all of the spring greens," said Tamara Cameron, market manager for the Boise Farmers Market.

As for Nampa, they plan on doing the traditional walk-around market at Lloyd Square at the corner of 13th Ave. South and Front Street.

They will have a soft-opening on April 10, and will open to all vendors on April 24.