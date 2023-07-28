Purchase a piece of Brundage history - for $800

Brundage Mountain Resort is offering 169 of their old three-seat Centennial lift chairs for $800 each during a one-day sale on Saturday, Aug. 5.

MCCALL, Idaho — The 32-year run of the Centennial Triple Chair at Brundage Mountain Resort can have some people reminiscing.

And for $800, you can take a piece of it home.

Brundage on Friday announced they will be selling 169 of their old three-seat Centennial ski lift chairs for only one day on Saturday, Aug. 5, in the Centennial Parking Lot of the resort. The sale begins at 10 a.m.

Each carrier weighs 250 pounds, are over 8 feet tall and over 6 feet wide. The carriers are 2 feet 5 inches deep. Brundage staff members can assist with loading the carriers, but people are responsible for securing the chair when they leave.

The Centennial lift was built in 1990 on the 100-year anniversary of Idaho's statehood. Brundage Mountain is set to replace the "leisurely," 16-minute ride with a brand-new, Doppelmayr high-speed detachable quad for the upcoming winter season. The new ride will take just six minutes.

During the one-day sale, the historic carriers will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. The $800 purchase can be made with cash, or a check to Brundage Mountain Resort. Friday's announcement said the chairs must be paid for and picked up at the Centennial Parking Lot on Aug. 5. No "holds" will be allowed.

"Upgrading the Centennial lift to a high-speed quad does more than just cut down the ride time," Brundage Mountain General Manager Ken Rider said. "The loading experience will be so much smoother – especially for families – which will make some of our best terrain much easier to access."

Brundage will now have two high-speed quads in its base area during the 2023-2024 winter season. The upgraded Doppelmayr lift will allow an uphill capacity of 1,800 people per hour, up from 1,300 skiers per hour with the Centennial Triple Chair.

