New Meadows murder suspect pleads guilty

John Cody Hart pleaded guilty as part of an agreement. As a result, prosecutors have withdrawn the decision to seek the death penalty.

NEW MEADOWS, Idaho — The man accused of murdering a couple at their hotel in New Meadows in October of 2022 has pleaded guilty as part of an agreement, the Adams County prosecutor said Friday.

John Cody Hart, 29, was charged last year with two counts of first-degree murder in the killings of Rory and Sara Mehen, the owners of the Hartland Inn.

As a result of pleading guilty to the charges, prosecutors have decided to withdraw their intent to seek the death penalty against Hart, which they filed on Oct. 4, 2022.

They will now recommend life in prison instead.

Hart's sentencing is set for the fall.

According to an affidavit from the Adams County Sheriff's Office, Hart was rummaging through rooms at the Hartland Inn, where he was also staying that day. He was stealing socks when he was told to leave by a police officer.

Hart went back to his room, the affidavit says, and then to the front counter where he is said to have shot the Mehens.

The New Meadows community was devastated by the murder of the couple.

"If I could tell Rory and Sara anything, it's just how much they'll be missed by everybody. They were the community," Matt Whitlock, a friend of the Mehens said. "We're at a loss now."

Rory and Sara were known for their love of life, the outdoors and a passion for the community they lived in; one that lit a spark in anyone who came in contact with them.

