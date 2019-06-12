MCCALL, Idaho — Calling all skiers and snowboarders -- you can hit the hill for free this weekend at Brundage Mountain.

The resort is opening it Easy Street triple chairlift this Saturday and Sunday, thanks to snowmaking on the mountain.

There is lots of snow in the forecast. As much as six to 12 inches of snow is expected to fall by the end of Sunday, adding more to the base.

The resort says they will open more runs as soon as conditions allow.

