BOISE, Idaho — Bogus Basin will open for seven day a week operations beginning Saturday.



Thanks in part to Bogus' new snowmaking machines, runs that are served by the machine will open daily off the Deerpoint and Coach chairlifts.



"We are ready and excited to begin offering weekday skiing and snowboarding to the community," said General Manager Brad Wilson. "The forecast looks favorable, so we expect to open additional terrain soon."

KTVB meteorologist Rick Lantz says a strong storm system is expected to hit all of the ski resorts in our area this weekend. The snow will begin falling Saturday morning and should continue through Sunday. Bogus Basin could get up to nine inches of new snow.



The tubing hill, mountain coaster and the Simplot Lodge are also open for the season.

Bus service to the mountain will begin on Saturday, Dec. 21.

