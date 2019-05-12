BOISE, Idaho — Tamarack Resort announced it will be offering a ski bus service on Saturdays this winter.

The ski resort is partnering with Caldwell Transportation and will offer round-trip service for Boise area skiers and riders.

The bus will depart from the Eagle Promenade Shopping Center at the corner of Highway 55 and State Street at 7 a.m.

RELATED: EVENT GUIDE: Holiday fun, tree lightings and more in the Treasure Valley

The bus service to and from Tamarack Resort will operate each Saturday from Dec. 28 through Feb. 29, 2020.

We are told this is a comfortable ride. The bus has 56 reclining seats, Wifi, bathroom facilities and lots of room for ski and snowboard equipment. The cost is $20, plus tax.

The bus departs Eagle at 7 a.m. and arrives at Tamarack at 9:30 a.m.

RELATED: Tamarack making snow, will be open this weekend

Coming home, the bus will leave Tamarack at 4:30 p.m. and arrive back at the Eagle Promenade at 7 p.m. Minors must be at least 13 years old to ride the bus unaccompanied.

Reservations are required. Call 208-325-1030.