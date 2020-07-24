Wild West Auction for Boys and Girls Clubs going virtual

The event will be held on the club's Facebook page starting at 6 p.m. Friday.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boys and Girls Clubs of Ada County's Wild West Auction is going virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The not-for-profit event was moved to the club's Facebook page.



It typically accounts for 30 percent of the club's annual budget, with nearly $1 million in donations.

"It's an unfortunate situation but we are making the best of it," says Colleen Braga, executive director of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Ada County. "We are very grateful to our many event and table sponsors who have continued to support the Club despite the event transition. Our hope is that the community will rally around us and make donations to help cover the funding gap."



The online event will feature 300 plus items such as exotic trips, jewelry, fishing excursions and more.

The gala is Friday night at six o'clock on the Boys and Girls Clubs of Ada County's Facebook page. Auctioneer Larry Flynn and our Mark Johnson will host the broadcast and announce the winners. The event is free and open to the public.

All funds received will support seven club locations throughout Ada County that provide a safe place for children before and after school, and all day in the summer. The club has remained opened during the COVID-19 pandemic, serving the children of essential workers. They also provide thousands of free meals and food boxes each week to children and families in need.

For every dollar received by the Boys and Girls Clubs of Ada County, an anonymous donor has agreed to match donations up to $25,000.

Donations towards the match can be made online at wildwestforkids.com or by mailing a check to 610 E 42nd Street, Boise, ID 83714.