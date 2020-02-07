Amazon donates $30,000 to Boys and Girls Club of Nampa

The donation comes as the company's massive Nampa fulfillment center remains on track to open in the fall.

NAMPA, Idaho — Amazon's highly-anticipated Nampa fulfillment center is still on track to open this fall, according to the company.

In the meantime, Amazon is working to build up its presence in the community, in more ways than one.

Last month, Amazon donated $30,000 dollars to the Boys and Girls Club of Nampa.

“Their willingness to step up and go above and beyond has been very beneficial to our community,” Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling said.

She attended the event, complete with a carnival for the kids.

“Our nonprofits are always giving abundantly and needing to fundraise to keep their doors open and during the COVID experience that we've walked through," Kling said. "I know for the Boys and Girls Club and other organizations, they've been giving above and beyond especially with the meals that they're serving and the extra responsibilities that they're carrying and their desire to make a positive impact in our community during this difficult time.”

This donation comes as the online shopping giant is getting ready to deliver what so many people are in need of right now: jobs.

“The Amazon Fulfillment Center will provide employment opportunities to the entire Treasure Valley,” Kling said. “Our goal is that we don’t take away from the jobs from our local small businesses but that actually we enhance employment opportunities for our citizens with great wages and benefits and ongoing education benefits as employees of the facility.”

The mayor added that the fulfillment center is expected to create 1,500 jobs and during peak season, that number could jump to 3,000.

“I consider it a huge compliment that Amazon chose to put their first [Idaho] fulfillment center in the city of Nampa,” Kling said.

Amazon told KTVB there is no time frame as to when job opportunities will be posted but more information should be released over the next couple of months.

