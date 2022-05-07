Boise settles sex discrimination lawsuit for $400,000

Federal court documents filed Thursday say the city agreed to settle the lawsuit with a former Boise police officer for $400,000.

BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise has agreed to settle a sex discrimination lawsuit filed by a former Boise police officer for $400,000.

Federal court documents filed Thursday say the city agreed to settle the lawsuit with Sierrna Berg.

Berg is receiving $100,000 in lost wages and back pay, and $300,000 for emotional distress, mental anguish, injuries, court costs and attorney fees.

Berg filed the case in U.S. District Court in April 2020 after being fired. She contended that she was retaliated against and became the target of sexist discrimination and malicious rumors after reporting that a training officer applied a chokehold to another officer in training.

A Boise Police Department spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to a phone message on Saturday from The Associated Press.

