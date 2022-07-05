Admission is free for the event, which features over 100 local vendors, and runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Expo Idaho.

BOISE, Idaho — The 9th Annual Girls Day Out Expo is happening today at Expo Idaho, from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Admission to the event is free along with many of the activities. Guests are able to "sip and shop" at over 100 local vendors selling apparel, sweet and savory treats, crafts, jewelry, gifts and home décor, and beauty products and more.

According to the event's website, guests will, "enjoy a unique, intimate and festive shopping experience where you can sip, browse and shop for hours." The event will also feature live music all day.

Organizers say the event is a day dedicated to celebrating women, womanhood and empowers ladies to make informed decisions about local lifestyle choices, so make sure to bring your mom, daughters, friends and coworkers.

Girls Day Out is in full swing here at the Expo Idaho! Shopping, Sipping & Savoring a great Saturday afternoon with your BFFs! Join us at this FREE event until 5 pm! Posted by Girls Day Out Expo on Saturday, May 7, 2022

All attendees at the event will be entered into a contest to win the 'Ultimate Spa Day' and other prizes valued at over $350.

Sponsors of this year's event include TDS Fiber, Revive Mobile IV, sparkMD, Premier Mortgage, Happy Hour Boudoir, and Hotworx.

