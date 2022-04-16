Pinterest-based event 'Pinners Conference & Expo' coming to Idaho

April 22-23, you can explore all the things you love about Pinterest in person, including 108 workshops on popular Pinterest trends.

BOISE, Idaho — If you or someone you know loves to go on Pinterest -- or are crafty and enjoy do-it-yourself projects -- the Pinners Conference & Expo is the event for you and it is coming to the Gem State this month.

“It's a great weekend where Pinterest comes to life,” co-founder of the Pinners Conference & Expo, Roxanne Bennett said.

April 22-23, you can explore all the things you love about Pinterest in person. Bennett said there will be 108 workshops on popular Pinterest trends and attendees will also get to have a full-shopping experience.

“We have classes from water color, to hand lettering, to kitchens or how you can learn how to make the perfect Easter cookie, hair and makeup, parenting," Bennett said. "There's truly something for everybody."

The Pinners Conference & Expo started in Salt Lake City, Utah about 10 years ago. They are now in eight cities across the United States. 2022 is the conference's first time coming to Idaho.

The two-day event, which is sponsored by Home Depot, is happening at Expo Idaho April 22-23. General admission for the conference is $10 and includes exhibits and shopping. Class passes range from $19 to $29 and includes admission.

Parking at Expo Idaho is free during the Pinners Conference & Expo. Friday's event (April 22) runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday's schedule (April 23) is 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tickets for the Pinterest-lovers conference can be purchased by clicking this link. More information on Pinners Idaho is also available here.

